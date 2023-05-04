Barclays lifts NIKE Inc. [NKE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] traded at a low on 05/03/23, posting a -0.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $126.74. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Nike Expands Relationship with Cognizant to Manage its Global Technology Operations.

New Agreement Expected to Help Transform and Manage the Retailer’s Customer, Employee and Partner Experiences Globally.

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced a new agreement to transform and support the technology operations of Nike (NYSE: NKE), the world’s leading designer, marketer, and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4558368 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NIKE Inc. stands at 2.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.83%.

The market cap for NKE stock reached $193.23 billion, with 1.54 billion shares outstanding and 1.22 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, NKE reached a trading volume of 4558368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NIKE Inc. [NKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $135.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for NIKE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $130, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on NKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 105.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has NKE stock performed recently?

NIKE Inc. [NKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, NKE shares gained by 4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.12 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.94, while it was recorded at 126.87 for the last single week of trading, and 112.25 for the last 200 days.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.49 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.92.

Return on Total Capital for NKE is now 25.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.63. Additionally, NKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] managed to generate an average of $76,435 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for NIKE Inc. [NKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 8.56%.

Insider trade positions for NIKE Inc. [NKE]

There are presently around $127,190 million, or 82.90% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,698,806, which is approximately 0.998% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,499,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.84 billion in NKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.98 billion in NKE stock with ownership of nearly -0.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIKE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,126 institutional holders increased their position in NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE] by around 57,131,764 shares. Additionally, 1,066 investors decreased positions by around 58,029,335 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 888,389,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,003,551,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKE stock had 256 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,434,218 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 13,408,526 shares during the same period.