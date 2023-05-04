Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] is 17.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] closed the trading session at $29.92 on 05/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.68, while the highest price level was $31.40. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Axalta Releases First Quarter 2023 Results.

Earnings above guidance range driven by margin recovery initiatives and Mobility Coatings volume growth.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.47 percent and weekly performance of -2.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, AXTA reached to a volume of 4720392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $33.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $25 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30.29 to $35.19, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on AXTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 45.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

AXTA stock trade performance evaluation

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, AXTA shares dropped by -3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.40 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.03, while it was recorded at 31.11 for the last single week of trading, and 26.71 for the last 200 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.24 and a Gross Margin at +26.57. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.92.

Return on Total Capital for AXTA is now 8.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 258.76. Additionally, AXTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 254.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] managed to generate an average of $15,967 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 12.17%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,724 million, or 102.83% of AXTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,127,131, which is approximately 1.843% of the company’s market cap and around 0.73% of the total institutional ownership; BOSTON PARTNERS, holding 17,892,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $535.33 million in AXTA stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $492.09 million in AXTA stock with ownership of nearly -1.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA] by around 17,713,848 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 20,143,829 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 186,880,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,738,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTA stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,741,699 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,716,724 shares during the same period.