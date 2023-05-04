Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] is -7.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [NYSE: HOUS] price plunged by -2.16 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) (“Anywhere” or the “Company”), a global leader in residential real estate services, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Anywhere navigated a tough housing market in the quarter and charged ahead to make meaningful progress on our strategic priorities,” said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and CEO. “Anywhere continues to set our business up for greater growth when the market rebounds, permanently streamline our cost base as we operate differently, and reimagine the agent and customer experience. We are seizing the moment to position Anywhere to capture the benefits of a better environment and lead into the future.”.

A sum of 3498545 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.78M shares. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. shares reached a high of $6.21 and dropped to a low of $5.83 until finishing in the latest session at $5.88.

The one-year HOUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.33. The average equity rating for HOUS stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOUS shares is $7.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $17 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.50, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on HOUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

HOUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, HOUS shares gained by 9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.06 for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.52, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 7.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Anywhere Real Estate Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.37 and a Gross Margin at +13.06. Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.15.

Return on Total Capital for HOUS is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.11. Additionally, HOUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 162.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] managed to generate an average of -$32,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

HOUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. go to 27.70%.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [HOUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $709 million, or 114.06% of HOUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,841,058, which is approximately -0.032% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,418,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.3 million in HOUS stocks shares; and ANGELO GORDON & CO LP, currently with $55.72 million in HOUS stock with ownership of nearly 4.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. [NYSE:HOUS] by around 12,401,253 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 12,953,402 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 95,281,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,636,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOUS stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,052,866 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,224,256 shares during the same period.