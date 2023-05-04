American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Revenue clocked in at $4.99 billion, down -8.81% YTD: What’s Next?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] closed the trading session at $12.73 on 05/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.61, while the highest price level was $13.105. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that AEO Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 24th.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will report its first quarter 2023 results by press release on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

The company will also host a summary of AEO Inc.’s first quarter results with a live conference call that will be webcast on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 4:30pm, Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.81 percent and weekly performance of -3.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, AEO reached to a volume of 3638696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $16.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $13, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on AEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 30.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AEO stock trade performance evaluation

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.53, while it was recorded at 13.12 for the last single week of trading, and 13.15 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.48 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.51.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.51. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of $3,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 15.37%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,210 million, or 93.70% of AEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,726,792, which is approximately 34.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 28,110,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $357.85 million in AEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $242.52 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly 8.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 25,962,004 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 27,606,797 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 120,014,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,583,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,500,769 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 11,065,400 shares during the same period.