Alcoa Corporation [AA] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $65

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] slipped around -0.66 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $35.02 at the close of the session, down -1.85%. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Alcoa Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today reported first quarter 2023 results that included sequential improvements in key earnings metrics, a strong cash balance, and a quarterly cash dividend payment.

Alcoa Corporation stock is now -22.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AA Stock saw the intraday high of $36.25 and lowest of $34.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 68.17, which means current price is +0.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 3555405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $51.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $41 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $56, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has AA stock performed recently?

Alcoa Corporation [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, AA shares dropped by -16.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.96 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.43, while it was recorded at 36.28 for the last single week of trading, and 45.49 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.30 and a Gross Margin at +15.15. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Return on Total Capital for AA is now 20.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.35. Additionally, AA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] managed to generate an average of -$9,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Alcoa Corporation [AA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corporation go to 12.30%.

Insider trade positions for Alcoa Corporation [AA]

There are presently around $5,101 million, or 82.60% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,268,506, which is approximately -0.607% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,673,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $618.92 million in AA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $280.23 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 10.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 24,931,253 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 19,288,852 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 101,446,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,666,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,962,819 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,680,833 shares during the same period.