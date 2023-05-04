Akanda Corp. [AKAN] Revenue clocked in at $0.11 million, down -6.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Akanda Corp. [NASDAQ: AKAN] gained 25.23% or 0.28 points to close at $1.39 with a heavy trading volume of 35143689 shares. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Akanda Corp. Announces Loan Agreement.

International medical cannabis company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN, WKN: A3DG83) announces that it has entered into a loan agreement dated April 26, 2023 (the “Loan Agreement”) with Veridia Canada Ltd. (the “Lender”), in the principal amount of €500,000 (approximately C$738,650) (the “Loan”), which has been advanced in full by the Lender. The Loan is expected to be used for the short-term financial commitments of Akanda and Akanda’s wholly-owned company in Portugal, RPK Biopharma, Unipessoal, LDA (“RPK”), which is indirectly held by Akanda through Holigen Limited (“Holigen”). Holigen is a directly held, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, the parties may mutually agree to increase the aggregate principal amount of the Loan by an additional €500,000. The Loan is not interest bearing, provided that if the Loan is not repaid within 90 days from the date of the Loan Agreement (the “Maturity Date”), the Loan will be subject to an interest rate of 4% per annum, commencing from the Maturity Date. The Loan is secured by certain of RPK’s current and existing inventory and equipment, accounts receivables and purchase orders, as further set out in the Loan Agreement.

It opened the trading session at $2.36, the shares rose to $2.70 and dropped to $1.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AKAN points out that the company has recorded -49.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -71.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 303.86K shares, AKAN reached to a volume of 35143689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akanda Corp. [AKAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akanda Corp. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for AKAN stock

Akanda Corp. [AKAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.95. With this latest performance, AKAN shares gained by 41.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.42 for Akanda Corp. [AKAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2757, while it was recorded at 1.1060 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5693 for the last 200 days.

Akanda Corp. [AKAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akanda Corp. [AKAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14772.98 and a Gross Margin at -6493.36. Akanda Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19625.88.

Return on Total Capital for AKAN is now -106.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,231.15. Additionally, AKAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 118.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

An analysis of insider ownership at Akanda Corp. [AKAN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.57% of AKAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKAN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 35,472, which is approximately 1166.857% of the company’s market cap and around 65.94% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 6,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in AKAN stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5000.0 in AKAN stock with ownership of nearly 25.455% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Akanda Corp. [NASDAQ:AKAN] by around 45,585 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 2,304 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 5,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKAN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,237 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,304 shares during the same period.