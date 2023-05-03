Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] fell -51.34% so far this year. What now?

Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ: ZION] slipped around -2.9 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $23.92 at the close of the session, down -10.81%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 3:29 PM that Zions Bancorporation to Webcast 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Zions Bancorporation (Nasdaq: ZION) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The meeting will again be held virtually and can be attended by navigating to the following website: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ZION2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

As described in Zions Bancorporation’s proxy statement, shareholders of record will be able to vote and ask questions during the online meeting. Participation requires use of the 16-digit control number provided on their proxy card, email notice, or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.

Zions Bancorporation National Association stock is now -51.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZION Stock saw the intraday high of $26.66 and lowest of $20.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 59.75, which means current price is +17.20% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, ZION reached a trading volume of 18530124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZION shares is $38.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZION stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Zions Bancorporation National Association shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $49 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Zions Bancorporation National Association stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $59, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on ZION stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zions Bancorporation National Association is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZION stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZION in the course of the last twelve months was 5.02.

How has ZION stock performed recently?

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.51. With this latest performance, ZION shares dropped by -20.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.97 for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.63, while it was recorded at 26.31 for the last single week of trading, and 47.96 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]

There are presently around $2,890 million, or 85.20% of ZION stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZION stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,079,668, which is approximately 5.695% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,879,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.33 million in ZION stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $172.06 million in ZION stock with ownership of nearly -1.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

246 institutional holders increased their position in Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ:ZION] by around 12,387,702 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 16,226,903 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 92,186,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,801,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZION stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,137,828 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,281,537 shares during the same period.