Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] moved up 3.01: Why It’s Important

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ZBH] closed the trading session at $143.01 on 05/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $142.14, while the highest price level was $149.25. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Zimmer Biomet Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report.

Company’s seventh sustainability report highlights progress in product quality & safety, environmental impact improvements and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that it published its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report provides an overview of the company’s environmental, social, governance program, progress and accomplishments. Further, the report outlines the company’s new commitment to achieve carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and 2 emissions at all manufacturing sites by 2050, discloses Zimmer Biomet EEO-1 data and aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.16 percent and weekly performance of 2.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, ZBH reached to a volume of 4609859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZBH shares is $134.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $115 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on ZBH stock. On March 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ZBH shares from 135 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZBH in the course of the last twelve months was 33.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ZBH stock trade performance evaluation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, ZBH shares gained by 10.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.68 for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.91, while it was recorded at 139.54 for the last single week of trading, and 119.50 for the last 200 days.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.34 and a Gross Margin at +62.52. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.18.

Return on Total Capital for ZBH is now 6.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.22. Additionally, ZBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] managed to generate an average of $16,122 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. go to 5.82%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,050 million, or 92.10% of ZBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZBH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,055,739, which is approximately 1.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,804,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 billion in ZBH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.6 billion in ZBH stock with ownership of nearly 6.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ZBH] by around 11,636,661 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 11,576,398 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 165,933,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,147,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZBH stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,451,202 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 493,910 shares during the same period.