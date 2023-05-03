why Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $96.39

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: LSCC] surged by $2.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $85.65 during the day while it closed the day at $83.68. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Lattice Semiconductor Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Record quarterly revenue with growth of 22% compared to Q1 2022 and 5% compared to Q4 2022.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Gross Margin expands to 69.8% / 70.3% for Q1 2023 on a GAAP / Non-GAAP basis, compared to 66.9% / 67.7%, respectively, for Q1 2022.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock has also loss -1.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LSCC stock has inclined by 10.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 63.66% and gained 28.98% year-on date.

The market cap for LSCC stock reached $11.46 billion, with 137.09 million shares outstanding and 134.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, LSCC reached a trading volume of 4270398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSCC shares is $96.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $95, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on LSCC stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LSCC shares from 72 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSCC in the course of the last twelve months was 53.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

LSCC stock trade performance evaluation

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, LSCC shares dropped by -12.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.15, while it was recorded at 82.03 for the last single week of trading, and 69.21 for the last 200 days.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.84 and a Gross Margin at +64.02. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.09.

Return on Total Capital for LSCC is now 30.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.55. Additionally, LSCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] managed to generate an average of $188,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation go to 15.00%.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,461 million, or 103.74% of LSCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSCC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,628,375, which is approximately -0.191% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,059,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in LSCC stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $827.81 million in LSCC stock with ownership of nearly -10.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:LSCC] by around 13,289,927 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 10,671,722 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 113,000,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,962,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSCC stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,637,013 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,144,595 shares during the same period.