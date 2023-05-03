why Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $175.44

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.85% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.07%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Letter to Stockholders Issued by Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Over the last 12 months, FANG stock rose by 13.57%. The one-year Diamondback Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.02. The average equity rating for FANG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $24.07 billion, with 177.64 million shares outstanding and 175.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, FANG stock reached a trading volume of 5073895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FANG shares is $175.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FANG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Diamondback Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $211 to $195, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on FANG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 4.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for FANG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

FANG Stock Performance Analysis:

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, FANG shares dropped by -0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.19 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.03, while it was recorded at 138.83 for the last single week of trading, and 138.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diamondback Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.63 and a Gross Margin at +70.29. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.05.

Return on Total Capital for FANG is now 30.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.50. Additionally, FANG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] managed to generate an average of $4,469,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

FANG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to -0.66%.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,714 million, or 98.10% of FANG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FANG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,419,163, which is approximately -1.62% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,005,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in FANG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.56 billion in FANG stock with ownership of nearly 0.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 493 institutional holders increased their position in Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG] by around 16,820,226 shares. Additionally, 444 investors decreased positions by around 14,771,344 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 129,193,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,785,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FANG stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,247,361 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,191,306 shares during the same period.