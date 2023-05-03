Wall Street Analyst Upgrade NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. What else is Wall St. saying

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] gained 3.31% or 5.5 points to close at $171.51 with a heavy trading volume of 5401212 shares. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 3:00 AM that NIO and NXP Collaborate on 4D Imaging Radar Deployment.

NXP’s imaging radar technology enables NIO to achieve high-level autonomous driving through vastly improved sensor resolution and extended detection range.

It opened the trading session at $173.34, the shares rose to $176.88 and dropped to $168.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NXPI points out that the company has recorded 13.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, NXPI reached to a volume of 5401212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $195.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $140, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on NXPI stock. On April 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NXPI shares from 240 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 5.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for NXPI stock

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.42, while it was recorded at 165.56 for the last single week of trading, and 169.10 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.68 and a Gross Margin at +53.05. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.11.

Return on Total Capital for NXPI is now 20.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.34. Additionally, NXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] managed to generate an average of $80,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 9.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]

There are presently around $39,916 million, or 94.10% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 26,004,171, which is approximately 0.609% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 23,391,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.01 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.1 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly 2.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

432 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 11,046,679 shares. Additionally, 441 investors decreased positions by around 10,828,016 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 210,858,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,733,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,126,180 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,188,928 shares during the same period.