Wall Street Analyst Initiated Proterra Inc. [PTRA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Proterra Inc. [NASDAQ: PTRA] traded at a high on 05/02/23, posting a 24.07 gain after which it closed the day' session at $1.34. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Proterra Announces Appointment of David Black as Chief Financial Officer.

Karina Padilla to Step Down as CFO.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5731077 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Proterra Inc. stands at 17.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.46%.

The market cap for PTRA stock reached $295.60 million, with 225.86 million shares outstanding and 220.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, PTRA reached a trading volume of 5731077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Proterra Inc. [PTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTRA shares is $5.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Proterra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Proterra Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on PTRA stock. On May 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PTRA shares from 12.25 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Proterra Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

How has PTRA stock performed recently?

Proterra Inc. [PTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.82. With this latest performance, PTRA shares dropped by -11.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.14 for Proterra Inc. [PTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0669, while it was recorded at 1.1460 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5152 for the last 200 days.

Proterra Inc. [PTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Proterra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Proterra Inc. [PTRA]

There are presently around $184 million, or 69.60% of PTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTRA stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 30,690,894, which is approximately -1.676% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,794,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.18 million in PTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.31 million in PTRA stock with ownership of nearly 9.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Proterra Inc. [NASDAQ:PTRA] by around 5,564,143 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 3,306,506 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 128,433,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,304,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTRA stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 616,420 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,598,468 shares during the same period.