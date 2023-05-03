Wall Street Analyst Initiated LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]. What else is Wall St. saying

LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE: LXP] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $9.31 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that LXP Industrial Trust Named 2023 Green Lease Leader With Gold Recognition.

LXP’s Green Lease Leaders Gold recognition was achieved through its green leasing practices, specifically LXP’s disclosure of the policies and practices executed in leasing transactions and demonstration of compliance and implementation of prerequisites and credits pursued in obtaining green leases. To receive this recognition, LXP qualified for credits in energy efficiency and sustainability best practices, such as utility data tracking and sharing, cost recovery for capital improvements and sustainability training.

LXP Industrial Trust represents 274.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.68 billion with the latest information. LXP stock price has been found in the range of $9.2025 to $9.455.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, LXP reached a trading volume of 6054725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for LXP Industrial Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for LXP Industrial Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on LXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LXP Industrial Trust is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXP in the course of the last twelve months was 105.22.

Trading performance analysis for LXP stock

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, LXP shares dropped by -9.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.63 for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.90, while it was recorded at 9.28 for the last single week of trading, and 10.27 for the last 200 days.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.63 and a Gross Margin at +26.71. LXP Industrial Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.36.

Return on Total Capital for LXP is now 1.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.32. Additionally, LXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] managed to generate an average of $1,721,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP Industrial Trust go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]

There are presently around $2,600 million, or 98.10% of LXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,340,021, which is approximately 2.72% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,606,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $424.6 million in LXP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $339.63 million in LXP stock with ownership of nearly -4.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LXP Industrial Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE:LXP] by around 15,969,497 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 10,805,087 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 252,534,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,309,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXP stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 475,285 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,454,868 shares during the same period.