Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] slipped around -0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.71 at the close of the session, down -0.83%. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Decibel Announces Year End and Fourth Quarter Results with Record Fourth Quarter $25.8 Million Net Revenue and $7.1 Million Adjusted EBITDA.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the “Company” or “Decibel”) (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in premium cannabis and extract manufactured products, is pleased to announce its audited financial results for the three and twelve month periods ending December 31, 2022.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

“Our fourth quarter results capped off a year of strong financial performance with record results including market share, net revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income. This creates momentum heading into 2023 with demand continuing to grow and assets well positioned to deliver on this demand”, said Paul Wilson, CEO of Decibel. “We have a number of 2023 catalysts that support an outlook where Decibel continues to build its market share and brand position in Canada and in turn leverage into international opportunities.”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock is now -7.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DB Stock saw the intraday high of $10.93 and lowest of $10.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.57, which means current price is +21.02% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, DB reached a trading volume of 5524198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DB shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DB stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 348.87.

How has DB stock performed recently?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.49 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.93, while it was recorded at 10.81 for the last single week of trading, and 10.25 for the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.45.

Return on Total Capital for DB is now 1.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 380.63. Additionally, DB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 184.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] managed to generate an average of $59,414 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 23.91%.

Insider trade positions for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

There are presently around $6,043 million, or 40.06% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: AMUNDI with ownership of 74,312,828, which is approximately 10.234% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,708,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $789.42 million in DB stocks shares; and DEUTSCHE BANK AG, currently with $755.34 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly -5.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 52,123,331 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 52,528,704 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 459,620,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,272,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,191,996 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 12,554,947 shares during the same period.