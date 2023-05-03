V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell -21.08% so far this year. What now?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.26% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.33%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM that VF Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Date.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) plans to release its fourth quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023 at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. Following the news release, VF management will host a conference call at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet, accessible at ir.vfc.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

Over the last 12 months, VFC stock dropped by -58.10%. The one-year V.F. Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.17. The average equity rating for VFC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.34 billion, with 387.74 million shares outstanding and 387.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.85M shares, VFC stock reached a trading volume of 7035075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $28.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $26 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2023, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55.

VFC Stock Performance Analysis:

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.59 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.67, while it was recorded at 22.69 for the last single week of trading, and 31.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into V.F. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 16.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.57. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $34,751 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

VFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to -6.00%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,326 million, or 90.60% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,042,378, which is approximately -0.526% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,201,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $960.51 million in VFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $845.8 million in VFC stock with ownership of nearly 48.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 365 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 46,879,189 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 62,587,771 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 256,339,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,806,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,112,393 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 8,978,427 shares during the same period.