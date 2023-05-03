UiPath Inc. [PATH] Is Currently -4.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] slipped around -0.57 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.58 at the close of the session, down -4.03%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Veteran Technology Executive Kelly Ducourty Joins UiPath as Chief Customer Officer.

Enterprise automation leader reinforces commitment to worldwide customer and partner success with former Google executive bringing proven tech and operational excellence.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that Kelly Ducourty is joining the Company in the role of Chief Customer Officer, effective immediately. Reporting to Rob Enslin, UiPath Co-CEO, Ducourty leads all customer operations, customer success and professional services, enablement, incentive design, and global partners to advance the organization’s mission to help customers and partners achieve exceptional business outcomes and ongoing value with UiPath.

UiPath Inc. stock is now 6.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PATH Stock saw the intraday high of $14.0695 and lowest of $13.365 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.30, which means current price is +23.68% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 8701319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $19.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $14.50 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. On October 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PATH shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

How has PATH stock performed recently?

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.83. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -22.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.53 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.60, while it was recorded at 14.03 for the last single week of trading, and 14.85 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.69 and a Gross Margin at +82.86. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.02.

Return on Total Capital for PATH is now -16.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UiPath Inc. [PATH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.94. Additionally, PATH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 31.70%.

Insider trade positions for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

There are presently around $4,274 million, or 63.80% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 44,891,966, which is approximately 1.9% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,925,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $392.81 million in PATH stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $369.43 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly -3.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 32,860,847 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 26,621,537 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 255,234,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,717,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,593,105 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 9,295,037 shares during the same period.