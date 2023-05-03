Ucommune International Ltd [UK] is -38.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ucommune International Ltd [NASDAQ: UK] traded at a high on 05/02/23, posting a 9.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.90. The company report on January 3, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Ucommune Launches “Up to U” Digital Apartment Management Platform.

Utilizing digital technology to open a new door for apartment industry.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) (“Ucommune” or the “Company”), a leading agile office space manager and provider in China, announces that its latest apartment management platform named “Up to U” has been officially released today. “Up to U” utilizes digital operation, combining big data, IOT, cloud computing and other technologies, to greatly improve business efficiency and tenant experience.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5087046 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ucommune International Ltd stands at 35.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.24%.

The market cap for UK stock reached $3.30 million, with 4.37 million shares outstanding and 3.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 198.02K shares, UK reached a trading volume of 5087046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ucommune International Ltd [UK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ucommune International Ltd is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for UK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58.

How has UK stock performed recently?

Ucommune International Ltd [UK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, UK shares dropped by -7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.13 for Ucommune International Ltd [UK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9656, while it was recorded at 0.9385 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3762 for the last 200 days.

Ucommune International Ltd [UK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ucommune International Ltd [UK] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.67 and a Gross Margin at -7.24. Ucommune International Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.79.

Return on Total Capital for UK is now -23.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -120.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -174.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ucommune International Ltd [UK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 241.24. Additionally, UK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ucommune International Ltd [UK] managed to generate an average of -$610,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Ucommune International Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Ucommune International Ltd [UK]

There are presently around $2 million, or 58.90% of UK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UK stocks are: SHEN NEIL NANPENG with ownership of 2,296,458, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.00% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 33,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27000.0 in UK stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $2000.0 in UK stock with ownership of nearly 26.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Ucommune International Ltd [NASDAQ:UK] by around 33,551 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 462 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,297,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,331,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UK stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,128 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 462 shares during the same period.