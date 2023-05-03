Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] fell -25.58% so far this year. What now?

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TVTX] price plunged by -30.78 percent to reach at -$6.96. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Travere Therapeutics Announces Topline Results from Two-Year Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Pivotal Phase 3 DUPLEX Study of Sparsentan in Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis.

The DUPLEX Study did not achieve the primary efficacy eGFR slope endpoint over 108 weeks of treatment.

Secondary and topline exploratory endpoints trended favorably for sparsentan.

A sum of 9267073 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.50M shares. Travere Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $18.83 and dropped to a low of $14.51 until finishing in the latest session at $15.65.

The one-year TVTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.39. The average equity rating for TVTX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TVTX shares is $35.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TVTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Travere Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Travere Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on TVTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Travere Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.41.

TVTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.44. With this latest performance, TVTX shares dropped by -30.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.77 for Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.27, while it was recorded at 20.16 for the last single week of trading, and 22.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Travere Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -118.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.82. Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.35.

Return on Total Capital for TVTX is now -49.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 950.94. Additionally, TVTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 940.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] managed to generate an average of -$602,775 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,159 million, or 102.75% of TVTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TVTX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6,412,000, which is approximately 9.87% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,094,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.73 million in TVTX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $79.68 million in TVTX stock with ownership of nearly 30.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Travere Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Travere Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TVTX] by around 11,623,316 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 7,246,097 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 55,206,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,075,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TVTX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,855,655 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 933,330 shares during the same period.