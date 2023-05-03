Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] Stock trading around $7.32 per share: What’s Next?

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: TWKS] traded at a high on 05/02/23, posting a 17.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.32. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Thoughtworks and Pluribus Digital to Support U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Digital Design and Delivery.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced it is partnering with Pluribus Digital to provide the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) with professional IT and digital services, including web development, design and user research to deliver innovative technology and digital products and services to ensure that markets for consumer financial products and services are fair, transparent and competitive.

Established in 2010, CFPB’s mission is to establish and enforce clear, consistent rules for the financial marketplace, to protect American families from unfair financial practices and to improve the financial literacy of consumers. The CFPB’s Technology and Innovation (T&I) Office is responsible for delivering innovative technology products and services with modern best-practices and tools in support of CFPB’s mission.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5170696 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stands at 9.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.77%.

The market cap for TWKS stock reached $2.28 billion, with 315.20 million shares outstanding and 89.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 758.54K shares, TWKS reached a trading volume of 5170696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWKS shares is $9.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $14 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $32, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on TWKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 35.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

How has TWKS stock performed recently?

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.39. With this latest performance, TWKS shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.27, while it was recorded at 6.39 for the last single week of trading, and 10.26 for the last 200 days.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. go to 10.30%.

Insider trade positions for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]

There are presently around $626 million, or 26.40% of TWKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWKS stocks are: SIEMENS AG with ownership of 24,152,051, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 13,025,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.35 million in TWKS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $58.91 million in TWKS stock with ownership of nearly 21.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [NASDAQ:TWKS] by around 11,386,654 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 10,785,360 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 63,354,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,526,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWKS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,961,620 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,195,337 shares during the same period.