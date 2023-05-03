The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Revenue clocked in at $10.88 billion, up 6.99% YTD: What’s Next?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.41% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.68%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 1:42 PM that BROTHERS IBRAHIMA AND ABDOULAYE BARRY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT, LAUNCH THE NEWEST EVOLUTION OF THE ADLaM ALPHABET: A LANGUAGE AT RISK OF DISAPPEARING.

The Pulaar language of the Fulani people of West Africa, the world’s largest nomadic group, is now accessible through the new ADLaM Display, on Microsoft 365 and in schools across Guinea.

Brothers Ibrahima and Abdoulaye Barry announced today the launch of ADLaM Display, an evolution of the Pulaar alphabet on which they have worked with Microsoft since 2018. Developed in partnership with McCann NY, the new digital version of ADLaM is now available for use across the Microsoft 365 suite, desktop, and mobile platforms, preserving a beautiful and important culture while promoting literacy across West Africa.

Over the last 12 months, IPG stock rose by 9.26%. The one-year The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.0. The average equity rating for IPG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.57 billion, with 385.80 million shares outstanding and 384.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, IPG stock reached a trading volume of 6935418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $40.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $37, while MoffettNathanson kept a Market Perform rating on IPG stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts increased their price target for IPG shares from 22 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 259.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IPG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.68. With this latest performance, IPG shares dropped by -4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.99, while it was recorded at 35.86 for the last single week of trading, and 32.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.58 and a Gross Margin at +14.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.58.

Return on Total Capital for IPG is now 17.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.22. Additionally, IPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] managed to generate an average of $16,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IPG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 6.70%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,661 million, or 101.87% of IPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,122,596, which is approximately -4.265% of the company’s market cap and around 0.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,432,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $787.61 million in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -0.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 34,417,494 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 29,480,460 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 319,406,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,304,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,918,561 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,422,396 shares during the same period.