The AES Corporation [AES] Revenue clocked in at $12.62 billion, down -21.42% YTD: What’s Next?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] price plunged by -2.42 percent to reach at -$0.56. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM that AES Announces Extension Agreement for Southland Legacy Units in California.

Capacity Supports Grid Reliability as State Moves Toward Decarbonization.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today announced that it has signed agreements with the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) to extend operations of the once-through cooling (OTC) units at its Huntington Beach and Alamitos facilities through 2026. The extension will help meet the state’s grid reliability needs while supporting its decarbonization goals, and is subject to the State Water Resources Control Board extending the OTC compliance dates, anticipated in the second half of 2023.

A sum of 5597112 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.32M shares. The AES Corporation shares reached a high of $23.16 and dropped to a low of $22.32 until finishing in the latest session at $22.60.

The one-year AES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.5. The average equity rating for AES stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $30.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16.

AES Stock Performance Analysis:

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.32. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.12 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.96, while it was recorded at 23.21 for the last single week of trading, and 25.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The AES Corporation Fundamentals:

The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

AES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.40%.

The AES Corporation [AES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,661 million, or 97.40% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,726,923, which is approximately -1.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 69,443,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.41 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly 1.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

350 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 35,649,619 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 26,179,929 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 586,900,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 648,730,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,281,470 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,548,551 shares during the same period.