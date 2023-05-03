Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] is -15.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE: TME] loss -3.60% or -0.26 points to close at $6.96 with a heavy trading volume of 4703071 shares. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Tencent Music Entertainment Group Filed 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 25, 2023, U. S. Eastern Time.

The annual report can be accessed on TME’s investor relations website at ir.tencentmusic.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company will also provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and American Depositary Share holders upon request.

It opened the trading session at $7.11, the shares rose to $7.12 and dropped to $6.865, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TME points out that the company has recorded 89.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -121.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.12M shares, TME reached to a volume of 4703071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $9.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for TME in the course of the last twelve months was 10.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for TME stock

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, TME shares dropped by -15.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.69, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 6.32 for the last 200 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.35 and a Gross Margin at +30.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.98.

Return on Total Capital for TME is now 5.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.40. Additionally, TME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.81.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group go to 9.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]

129 institutional holders increased their position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE:TME] by around 74,121,432 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 40,042,024 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 290,238,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,402,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TME stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,814,351 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,730,838 shares during the same period.