Sysco Corporation [SYY] fell -0.85% so far this year. What now?

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] loss -1.33% on the last trading session, reaching $75.80 price per share at the time. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Sysco Reports Record Third Quarter Operating Income.

Key financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 include:.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, SYY reached a trading volume of 5818884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $88.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on SYY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 208.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for SYY stock

Sysco Corporation [SYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, SYY shares dropped by -1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.55, while it was recorded at 75.68 for the last single week of trading, and 79.55 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 16.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sysco Corporation [SYY]

There are presently around $32,438 million, or 84.30% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,586,380, which is approximately 0.913% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,036,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.43 billion in SYY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.36 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly -3.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

680 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 28,416,225 shares. Additionally, 627 investors decreased positions by around 23,773,916 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 375,753,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,944,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,134,854 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 1,955,572 shares during the same period.