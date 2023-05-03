Stifel lifts International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] slipped around -0.93 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $125.16 at the close of the session, down -0.74%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SAP to Embed IBM Watson Artificial Intelligence into SAP® Solutions.

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that IBM Watson® technology will be embedded into SAP® solutions to provide new AI-driven insights and automation to help accelerate innovation and create more efficient and effective user experiences across the SAP application portfolio.

SAP will use IBM Watson capabilities to power its digital assistant in SAP Start, which provides a unified entry point for cloud solutions from SAP. With SAP Start, users can search for, launch and interactively engage with apps provided in cloud solutions from SAP and SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. New AI capabilities in SAP Start will be designed to help users boost productivity with both natural language capabilities and predictive insights using IBM Watson AI solutions built on IBM’s trust and transparency and data privacy principles.

International Business Machines Corporation stock is now -11.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IBM Stock saw the intraday high of $126.45 and lowest of $123.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 153.21, which means current price is +2.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 4444272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $141.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $143 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2023, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $140, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on IBM stock. On April 20, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for IBM shares from 155 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 31.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has IBM stock performed recently?

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.06 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.85, while it was recorded at 126.10 for the last single week of trading, and 133.39 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.83 and a Gross Margin at +51.71. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.14. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] managed to generate an average of $5,728 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 6.62%.

Insider trade positions for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

There are presently around $65,974 million, or 58.50% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,144,196, which is approximately 1.347% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,340,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.05 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.69 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly 0.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,185 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 28,035,011 shares. Additionally, 1,045 investors decreased positions by around 15,390,952 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 483,693,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 527,119,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,956,164 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 1,571,416 shares during the same period.