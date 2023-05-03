STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] Revenue clocked in at $671.70 million, up 6.96% YTD: What’s Next?

STAG Industrial Inc. [NYSE: STAG] closed the trading session at $34.56 on 05/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.53, while the highest price level was $35.90. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 6:20 PM that Axon Enterprise Set to Join S&P 500; STAG Industrial to Join S&P MidCap 400.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASD: AXON) will replace First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) in the S&P 500, and STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) will replace Axon Enterprise in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, May 4. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) announced that it has taken First Republic Bank into FDIC Receivership and therefore First Republic Bank is no longer eligible for inclusion.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.96 percent and weekly performance of 2.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, STAG reached to a volume of 8942409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAG shares is $36.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for STAG Industrial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $36 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for STAG Industrial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $48, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on STAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STAG Industrial Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for STAG in the course of the last twelve months was 66.58.

STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, STAG shares gained by 2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.97 for STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.21, while it was recorded at 33.84 for the last single week of trading, and 32.50 for the last 200 days.

STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.23 and a Gross Margin at +39.04. STAG Industrial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.09.

Return on Total Capital for STAG is now 3.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.82. Additionally, STAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] managed to generate an average of $1,914,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAG Industrial Inc. go to 7.00%.

STAG Industrial Inc. [STAG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,401 million, or 88.40% of STAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,524,865, which is approximately 1.954% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,458,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $637.92 million in STAG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $300.38 million in STAG stock with ownership of nearly 0.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STAG Industrial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in STAG Industrial Inc. [NYSE:STAG] by around 13,079,739 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 12,063,113 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 131,130,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,273,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAG stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,919,562 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,285,158 shares during the same period.