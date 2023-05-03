Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] Revenue clocked in at $6.40 billion, up 16.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ: SFM] gained 8.11% or 2.84 points to close at $37.86 with a heavy trading volume of 6946945 shares. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

“We are pleased with our first quarter; we believe our long-term growth strategy is gaining traction and driving positive performance,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “Our results included comparable store sales growth of 3.1%, total sales growth of 6 percent, and adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 24 percent.”.

It opened the trading session at $39.14, the shares rose to $39.99 and dropped to $37.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SFM points out that the company has recorded 27.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -67.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, SFM reached to a volume of 6946945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFM shares is $32.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFM stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $30 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for SFM stock

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.18. With this latest performance, SFM shares gained by 8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.91 for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.48, while it was recorded at 35.32 for the last single week of trading, and 31.20 for the last 200 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.77 and a Gross Margin at +34.74. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.08.

Return on Total Capital for SFM is now 14.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.23. Additionally, SFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] managed to generate an average of $8,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 189.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. go to 6.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]

There are presently around $4,157 million, or 110.98% of SFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,964,674, which is approximately 22.572% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,628,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $478.11 million in SFM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $416.98 million in SFM stock with ownership of nearly 0.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ:SFM] by around 9,410,802 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 8,798,470 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 91,591,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,800,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFM stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,608,428 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,055,566 shares during the same period.