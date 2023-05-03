Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS] moved up 1.49: Why It’s Important

Sprott Physical Gold Trust [AMEX: PHYS] closed the trading session at $15.69. The company report on August 11, 2022 at 5:20 PM that Sprott Physical Gold Trust Updates Its “At-The-Market” Equity Program.

Distributions under the at-the-market equity programs in the United States and Canada (together, the “ATM Program”) will be completed in accordance with the terms of an amended and restated sales agreement (the “Sales Agreement”) dated October 21, 2020, as amended on August 11, 2022, between Sprott Asset Management (as the manager of the Trust), the Trust, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (“CF&Co”), Virtu Americas LLC (“Virtu” and together with CF&Co, the “U.S. Agents”) and Virtu ITG Canada Corp. (the “Canadian Agent” and together with the U.S. Agents, the “Agents”). The Sales Agreement is available on EDGAR at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.28 percent and weekly performance of 0.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, PHYS reached to a volume of 5511332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

PHYS stock trade performance evaluation

Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, PHYS shares gained by 1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.10 for Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.10, while it was recorded at 15.54 for the last single week of trading, and 14.02 for the last 200 days.