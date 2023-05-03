Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $19

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SHLS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.05% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.43%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Charging-as-a-Service Solution.

CaaS solution for EV charging infrastructure eliminates large up-front payments and enables streamlined project deployment.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, SHLS stock rose by 82.87%. The one-year Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.67. The average equity rating for SHLS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.08 billion, with 120.30 million shares outstanding and 112.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, SHLS stock reached a trading volume of 7529979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLS shares is $31.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $32 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on SHLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHLS in the course of the last twelve months was 84.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

SHLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.43. With this latest performance, SHLS shares dropped by -19.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.70 for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.41, while it was recorded at 20.09 for the last single week of trading, and 23.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shoals Technologies Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.30 and a Gross Margin at +37.27. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.03.

Return on Total Capital for SHLS is now 16.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 86.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.56. Additionally, SHLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] managed to generate an average of $152,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

SHLS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. go to 64.44%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,624 million, or 94.60% of SHLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,176,074, which is approximately -0.293% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,391,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.39 million in SHLS stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $125.68 million in SHLS stock with ownership of nearly -28.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SHLS] by around 40,710,909 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 10,104,449 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 92,966,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,781,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLS stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,269,475 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,013,917 shares during the same period.