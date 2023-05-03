Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $59

Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE: SEE] closed the trading session at $42.68. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that SEE Reports Q1 2023 Results.

Leading in Automation, Digital, and Sustainable Packaging Solutions.

Net sales of $1.3 billion, down 5% as reported; down 2% constant currency.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.43 percent and weekly performance of -7.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, SEE reached to a volume of 4380321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEE shares is $58.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Sealed Air Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $65 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Sealed Air Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on SEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sealed Air Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SEE stock trade performance evaluation

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.90. With this latest performance, SEE shares dropped by -7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.22 for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.39, while it was recorded at 46.30 for the last single week of trading, and 50.36 for the last 200 days.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sealed Air Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sealed Air Corporation go to 3.20%.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,598 million, or 93.90% of SEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,713,203, which is approximately 7.672% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,761,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $715.37 million in SEE stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $459.67 million in SEE stock with ownership of nearly 0.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

226 institutional holders increased their position in Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE:SEE] by around 11,991,107 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 10,950,718 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 108,222,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,164,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEE stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,243,487 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 3,706,314 shares during the same period.