ROTH MKM slashes price target on DoorDash Inc. [DASH] – find out why.

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] loss -0.93% or -0.58 points to close at $61.62 with a heavy trading volume of 4656000 shares. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that DoorDash to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 4, 2023.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) today announced the company’s first quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The company’s earnings press release and shareholder letter will be made available on the DoorDash Investor Relations website at ir.doordash.com.

DoorDash will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. Interested parties may register for and access the live webcast of the call at the DoorDash Investor Relations website at ir.doordash.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

It opened the trading session at $63.50, the shares rose to $64.23 and dropped to $60.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DASH points out that the company has recorded 30.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -48.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, DASH reached to a volume of 4656000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $76.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $60 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2023, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Outperform rating on DASH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 120.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for DASH stock

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.45. With this latest performance, DASH shares dropped by -3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.05 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.14, while it was recorded at 60.19 for the last single week of trading, and 58.32 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.61 and a Gross Margin at +39.89. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.74.

Return on Total Capital for DASH is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DoorDash Inc. [DASH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.57. Additionally, DASH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DoorDash Inc. [DASH] managed to generate an average of -$81,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at DoorDash Inc. [DASH]

There are presently around $18,951 million, or 86.20% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,850,212, which is approximately -0.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 29,086,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in DASH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.59 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly 2.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoorDash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 44,803,900 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 23,439,738 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 236,441,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,685,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,033,990 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 6,052,710 shares during the same period.