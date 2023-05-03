ROTH Capital slashes price target on Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] – find out why.

Unique Fabricating Inc. [AMEX: UFAB] gained 19.72% on the last trading session, reaching $0.19 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Unique Fabricating, Inc. Receives NYSE American Low Selling Price Compliance Notice.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and air

In order to avoid delisting under Section 1009(c) of the Company Guide, the Company has 30 days from receipt of the Notice to submit a plan advising the Staff of definitive actions the Company has taken, or proposes to take, that would bring it into compliance with the continued listing standards on or before October 21, 2023 (the “Cure Period”). If the Staff accepts the plan, the Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE American during the Cure Period, subject to the Company’s compliance with other continued listing standards, and the Company will be subject to quarterly monitoring by the Staff for compliance with the plan. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to timely develop or submit a plan or that the Company will be able to implement any plan. The Exchange can take accelerated delisting action at any time if the Company’s common stock trades at levels viewed to be abnormally low.

Unique Fabricating Inc. represents 11.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.22 million with the latest information. UFAB stock price has been found in the range of $0.16 to $0.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, UFAB reached a trading volume of 6768248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UFAB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UFAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Unique Fabricating Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2015, representing the official price target for Unique Fabricating Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unique Fabricating Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for UFAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for UFAB stock

Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, UFAB shares gained by 2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UFAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.64 for Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2170, while it was recorded at 0.1674 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5925 for the last 200 days.

Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.65 and a Gross Margin at +11.17. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.54.

Return on Total Capital for UFAB is now -6.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.18. Additionally, UFAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] managed to generate an average of -$7,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Unique Fabricating Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UFAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unique Fabricating Inc. go to 21.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB]

There are presently around $0 million, or 29.90% of UFAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UFAB stocks are: RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 100,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 94,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in UFAB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $15000.0 in UFAB stock with ownership of nearly -4.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unique Fabricating Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Unique Fabricating Inc. [AMEX:UFAB] by around 43,019 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 551,948 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 175,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 419,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UFAB stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,477 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 470,784 shares during the same period.