Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] Is Currently -2.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE: RITM] slipped around -0.23 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.80 at the close of the session, down -2.86%. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Rithm Capital Corp. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 4, 2023 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Press Releases section of the Company’s website, www.rithmcap.com and all interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-974-2382 (from within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-5787 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “Rithm Capital First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.” In addition, participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10178198/f937038cf2.

Rithm Capital Corp. stock is now -4.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RITM Stock saw the intraday high of $8.01 and lowest of $7.605 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.34, which means current price is +5.41% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, RITM reached a trading volume of 6319051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $11.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Rithm Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Rithm Capital Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for RITM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.62.

How has RITM stock performed recently?

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, RITM shares dropped by -2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.10 for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.23, while it was recorded at 7.98 for the last single week of trading, and 8.76 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corp. go to 14.14%.

Insider trade positions for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]

There are presently around $1,736 million, or 49.50% of RITM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,733,562, which is approximately 3.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,359,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.21 million in RITM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $82.6 million in RITM stock with ownership of nearly -26.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

218 institutional holders increased their position in Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE:RITM] by around 29,732,671 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 19,767,630 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 173,027,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,528,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RITM stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,497,620 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 5,816,529 shares during the same period.