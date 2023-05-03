Raymond James lifts Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.73% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.93%. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced they will release first-quarter 2023 earnings before market open on Friday, May 5, 2023 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, PAGP stock rose by 15.58%. The one-year Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.7. The average equity rating for PAGP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.54 billion, with 194.00 million shares outstanding and 189.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, PAGP stock reached a trading volume of 5592063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $15.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $14, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PAGP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PAGP Stock Performance Analysis:

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.93. With this latest performance, PAGP shares dropped by -1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.50 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.33, while it was recorded at 13.36 for the last single week of trading, and 12.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plains GP Holdings L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.30 and a Gross Margin at +2.88. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.29.

Return on Total Capital for PAGP is now 5.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 579.07. Additionally, PAGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 498.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] managed to generate an average of $40,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PAGP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. go to 0.00%.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,236 million, or 85.50% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 13,037,071, which is approximately 5.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 12,830,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.64 million in PAGP stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $165.0 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly -5.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ:PAGP] by around 19,565,810 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 11,172,710 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 142,471,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,210,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,115,998 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,295,440 shares during the same period.