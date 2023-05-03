Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] Stock trading around $18.20 per share: What’s Next?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NYSE: PAAS] surged by $0.67 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $18.25 during the day while it closed the day at $18.20. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 9:54 PM that Pan American Silver Reports Additional High-Grade Drill Results From the La Colorada Skarn Project.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American” or the “Company”) today released results for 15 new infill and exploration drill holes totaling 14,122 metres at the Company’s 100% owned La Colorada Skarn project in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502006278/en/.

Pan American Silver Corp. stock has also gained 5.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAAS stock has declined by -0.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.00% and gained 11.38% year-on date.

The market cap for PAAS stock reached $6.54 billion, with 210.57 million shares outstanding and 210.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 5539754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $24.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

PAAS stock trade performance evaluation

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.11 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.22, while it was recorded at 17.62 for the last single week of trading, and 16.91 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.59 and a Gross Margin at +1.02. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.86.

Return on Total Capital for PAAS is now -2.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.33. Additionally, PAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] managed to generate an average of -$34,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,880 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 25,597,483, which is approximately -0.446% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 8,949,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.88 million in PAAS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $153.77 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly 2.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NYSE:PAAS] by around 49,908,079 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 8,046,755 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 100,281,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,236,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,200,459 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,374,990 shares during the same period.