Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain 26.77% so far this year. What now?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] closed the trading session at $176.89 on 05/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $176.303, while the highest price level was $183.12. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Palo Alto Networks to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will release the financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2023, ended April 30, 2023, after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Palo Alto Networks will host a video webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A live video webcast will be accessible from the “Investors” section of the Palo Alto Networks website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com. A replay of the event will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. Prior to the commencement of the fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results webcast on May 23, 2023, a financial results press release will be accessible from the Palo Alto Networks website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.77 percent and weekly performance of -3.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, PANW reached to a volume of 6774374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $220.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $170 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $210, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on PANW stock. On February 22, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PANW shares from 155 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 4.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 73.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 20.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PANW stock trade performance evaluation

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, PANW shares dropped by -11.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.19 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.92, while it was recorded at 182.31 for the last single week of trading, and 170.19 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.43 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Total Capital for PANW is now -4.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,912.00. Additionally, PANW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] managed to generate an average of -$21,256 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 30.56%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,650 million, or 87.30% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,851,052, which is approximately 3.263% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,034,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.75 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly 5.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 752 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 31,184,038 shares. Additionally, 629 investors decreased positions by around 28,120,032 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 193,109,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,413,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,979,251 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 7,097,098 shares during the same period.