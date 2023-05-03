Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] stock Reiterated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $59

Molson Coors Beverage Company [NYSE: TAP] price surged by 7.66 percent to reach at $4.63. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Molson Coors Beverage Company Reports 2023 First Quarter Results.

Molson Coors Delivers First Quarter Top-Line Growth Across All Business Units.

First Quarter Income Before Income Taxes Decreased 41%, First Quarter Underlying Income Before Income Taxes Increased 83% on a Constant Currency Basis.

A sum of 8560222 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.79M shares. Molson Coors Beverage Company shares reached a high of $66.67 and dropped to a low of $62.8101 until finishing in the latest session at $65.08.

The one-year TAP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.13. The average equity rating for TAP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAP shares is $55.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Molson Coors Beverage Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Molson Coors Beverage Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $60, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on TAP stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TAP shares from 52 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molson Coors Beverage Company is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAP in the course of the last twelve months was 25.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

TAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.85. With this latest performance, TAP shares gained by 25.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.06 for Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.08, while it was recorded at 60.65 for the last single week of trading, and 52.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Molson Coors Beverage Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.80. Molson Coors Beverage Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64.

Return on Total Capital for TAP is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.85. Additionally, TAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] managed to generate an average of -$10,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Molson Coors Beverage Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

TAP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Molson Coors Beverage Company go to 2.82%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,968 million, or 87.20% of TAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAP stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 27,087,904, which is approximately -2.558% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,825,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in TAP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.04 billion in TAP stock with ownership of nearly 2.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Molson Coors Beverage Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Molson Coors Beverage Company [NYSE:TAP] by around 8,272,388 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 6,352,175 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 153,913,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,537,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAP stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,689,348 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,436,851 shares during the same period.