MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] moved up 24.35: Why It’s Important

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: YGMZ] gained 24.35% or 0.28 points to close at $1.43 with a heavy trading volume of 8731097 shares. The company report on February 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that MingZhu Logistics to Acquire Alliance Liquor.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (“MingZhu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YGMZ), an elite provider of logistics and transportation services to businesses, today announced it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding to acquire Guizhou Alliance Liquor Management Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Guizhou Minzusheng Liquor Co., Ltd., hereafter “Alliance Liquor”), a China-based distributor of Baijiu. The companies plan to further invest in and develop a commercial liquor distribution business across China.

The acquisition is part of Mingzhu’s previously announced strategic plan, under which the Company announced its intention to expand into the commercial liquor distribution market given the synergies and adjacency to its existing business. This initially included cooperating with a China-based distributor of Baijiu and other spirits to enhance its commercial liquor distribution business across China, subject to final agreement. The Company was also evaluating distribution of its own series of Premium Chinese Baijiu, along with a broader portfolio consisting of spirits from other third party producers, which it currently plans to brand as the Alliance of Baijiu.

It opened the trading session at $1.40, the shares rose to $2.10 and dropped to $1.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YGMZ points out that the company has recorded -23.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -83.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 88.32K shares, YGMZ reached to a volume of 8731097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for YGMZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.43. With this latest performance, YGMZ shares gained by 23.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YGMZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.21 for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2077, while it was recorded at 1.1279 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9104 for the last 200 days.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.81 and a Gross Margin at +8.71. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.41.

Return on Total Capital for YGMZ is now -1.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.93. Additionally, YGMZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] managed to generate an average of -$11,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of YGMZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YGMZ stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 70,104, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 67.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 58,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68000.0 in YGMZ stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $12000.0 in YGMZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:YGMZ] by around 94,700 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 5,198 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 39,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YGMZ stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,351 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 5,198 shares during the same period.