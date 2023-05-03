Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] Is Currently -3.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] price plunged by -3.23 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on March 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Meten Holding Group Ltd. Provides Updates on Introducing ChatGPT to its Under-construction Web 3 Education Platform.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten Holding Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), a blockchain technology company, today provided updates on introducing ChatGPT to its under-construction Web 3 education platform.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Company will include ChatGPT and other AI technologies in its web3 education platform composed of intelligent education products by module. The features of the platform include: (1) personalized training programs adapted according to students’ learning needs and levels, reducing learning time and costs; (2) allowing students to interact with ChatGPT through texts, voices and videos and providing students with richer learning experiences; (3) real-time feedback mechanism, helping students identify and address challenges and provide assignments and suggestions according to students’ performance; (4) content sharing that allows students to obtain high-quality educational resources anytime, anywhere; and (5) intelligent management system optimized through data analysis and algorithm optimization.

A sum of 18402530 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 457.46K shares. Meten Holding Group Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.2895 and dropped to a low of $0.185 until finishing in the latest session at $0.21.

The average equity rating for METX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten Holding Group Ltd. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15.

METX Stock Performance Analysis:

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.62 for Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2322, while it was recorded at 0.2118 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3831 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meten Holding Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.85 and a Gross Margin at +14.94. Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.17.

Return on Total Capital for METX is now 5.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.51. Additionally, METX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] managed to generate an average of $60,438 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.20% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 593,620, which is approximately 79.611% of the company’s market cap and around 16.51% of the total institutional ownership; EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 577,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in METX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $5000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly -70.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meten Holding Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 853,575 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 92,399 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 272,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,218,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 588,442 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 31,478 shares during the same period.