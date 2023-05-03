Market cap of Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] reaches 10.47M – now what?

Wah Fu Education Group Limited [NASDAQ: WAFU] traded at a low on 05/02/23, posting a -2.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.65. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Wah Fu Education Group Limited and Nanjing Agricultural University Agreed the Joint Launch of the Comprehensive Evaluation System of Online Education for Self-taught Examination.

Wah Fu will be responsible for the development, technical operations and maintenance of the online learning platform involved in the program of “comprehensive evaluation of online education”. Wah Fu will also assist Nanjing Agricultural University in completing the technological development of distance education and learning support. Wah Fu’s learning assessment system can record and certify the assessment outcomes for self-taught examination in higher education. Wah Fu will also assist in the online management of each student’s continuing education process and will provide electronic certification of higher education results. This will allow colleges and universities to build a platform of continuing education information management in real time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7007013 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wah Fu Education Group Limited stands at 36.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.23%.

The market cap for WAFU stock reached $10.47 million, with 4.44 million shares outstanding and 1.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 90.41K shares, WAFU reached a trading volume of 7007013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wah Fu Education Group Limited is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAFU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAFU in the course of the last twelve months was 2.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has WAFU stock performed recently?

Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.96. With this latest performance, WAFU shares gained by 30.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAFU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.30 for Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.14, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading, and 2.34 for the last 200 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.07 and a Gross Margin at +47.59. Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.48.

Return on Total Capital for WAFU is now 8.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.27. Additionally, WAFU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] managed to generate an average of $4,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of WAFU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAFU stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 11,259, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 72.07% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2000.0 in WAFU stocks shares; and HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, currently with $0.0 in WAFU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited [NASDAQ:WAFU] by around 11,279 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,101 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAFU stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,279 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.