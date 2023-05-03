Market cap of NiSource Inc. [NI] reaches 11.56B – now what?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] plunged by -$0.6 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $28.56 during the day while it closed the day at $27.91. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 6:30 AM that NiSource releases 2022 Integrated Annual Report.

President & CEO Lloyd Yates reflects on a year of alignment, growth and transformation.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) has released its 2022 Integrated Annual Report, focused on its vision and commitment to serving employees, customers, and communities as a trusted and reliable energy partner.

NiSource Inc. stock has also loss -2.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NI stock has inclined by 0.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.80% and gained 1.79% year-on date.

The market cap for NI stock reached $11.56 billion, with 409.50 million shares outstanding and 404.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, NI reached a trading volume of 4714418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $31.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NI stock. On February 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NI shares from 29 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NI stock trade performance evaluation

NiSource Inc. [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.58. With this latest performance, NI shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.80, while it was recorded at 28.34 for the last single week of trading, and 27.73 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.90. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.74.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 6.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.86. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc. [NI] managed to generate an average of $112,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NiSource Inc. [NI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 6.70%.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,834 million, or 94.60% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,054,948, which is approximately -0.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,182,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in NI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $630.6 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly -0.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 46,312,925 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 32,950,275 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 308,928,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 388,192,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,213,178 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,259,211 shares during the same period.