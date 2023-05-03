Market cap of Lilium N.V. [LILM] reaches 180.71M – now what?

Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ: LILM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.14%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 6:03 AM that Lilium Announces Capital Raise for Up to $250 Million, with $100 Million Funded at Close.

Allows development of the Lilium Jet to continue at full pace towards 2025 certification.

Over the last 12 months, LILM stock dropped by -85.98%. The one-year Lilium N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.14. The average equity rating for LILM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $180.71 million, with 397.79 million shares outstanding and 96.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, LILM stock reached a trading volume of 33512074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lilium N.V. [LILM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lilium N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $2 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Lilium N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilium N.V. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

LILM Stock Performance Analysis:

Lilium N.V. [LILM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.14. With this latest performance, LILM shares dropped by -30.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.02 for Lilium N.V. [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7073, while it was recorded at 0.4167 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5543 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lilium N.V. Fundamentals:

Lilium N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Lilium N.V. [LILM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32 million, or 12.30% of LILM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LILM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 18,828,577, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 63.55% of the total institutional ownership; B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC., holding 16,130,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.32 million in LILM stocks shares; and B. RILEY SECURITIES, INC., currently with $7.32 million in LILM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ:LILM] by around 36,512,613 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,406,609 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 33,288,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,207,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LILM stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,050,422 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 397,311 shares during the same period.