Market cap of KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] reaches 18.00B – now what?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] traded at a low on 05/02/23, posting a -4.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.16. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 8:47 AM that KE Holdings Inc. Releases 2022 Environment, Social and Governance Report.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE; HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today released its 2022 Environment, Social and Governance report (the “2022 ESG report”), highlighting the progress and evolution of milestones surrounding Beike’s commitment to facilitate the transformation of China’s housing related industry and help its service providers gain dignity and bring customers joyful living experiences, through sound governance and technology innovation.

In 2022, the Company remained steadfast about its ESG philosophy and strategic approach for sustainable development. The ESG report demonstrates how Beike has continued building upon in key areas including corporate governance, ESG strategy, quality assurance, business ethics, talent development, low-carbon operations and caring for its communities. The Company is pleased with the progress it has made on its ESG journey and hopes to continue working with all stakeholders and peers to promote the sustainable development of the industry.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6495870 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KE Holdings Inc. stands at 4.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.12%.

The market cap for BEKE stock reached $18.00 billion, with 1.19 billion shares outstanding and 877.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.14M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 6495870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $24.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $21, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on BEKE stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BEKE shares from 13.70 to 20.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEKE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.11. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -19.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.05 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.95, while it was recorded at 15.60 for the last single week of trading, and 16.33 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.13 and a Gross Margin at +22.71. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.28.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.69. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 71.15%.

There are presently around $7,053 million, or 42.10% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,818,772, which is approximately -16.87% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 26,117,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.94 million in BEKE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $381.09 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 1.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 95,532,215 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 109,503,097 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 260,176,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 465,211,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,057,625 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 10,643,467 shares during the same period.