Market cap of Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP] reaches 14.27B – now what?

Icahn Enterprises L.P. [NASDAQ: IEP] loss -19.95% or -10.06 points to close at $40.36 with a heavy trading volume of 17605005 shares. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 2:52 PM that Icahn Enterprises issues statement regarding short seller report.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Nasdaq: IEP) (“IEP” or the “Company”) today issued the following statement in response to a short seller report published on May 2, 2023:.

“We believe the self-serving short seller report published by Hindenburg Research today was intended solely to generate profits on Hindenburg’s short position at the expense of IEP’s long-term unitholders. We stand by our public disclosures and we believe that IEP’s performance will speak for itself over the long term as it always has. Today, IEP operates from a position of strength with approximately $2 billion of cash and cash-equivalents on its balance sheet as of March 31, 2023 to execute on our strategy,” stated Carl Icahn, Chairman of the Board of Icahn Enterprises.

It opened the trading session at $48.00, the shares rose to $48.15 and dropped to $36.795, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IEP points out that the company has recorded -26.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 14.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 525.95K shares, IEP reached to a volume of 17605005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IEP shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IEP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Icahn Enterprises L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $52 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2016, representing the official price target for Icahn Enterprises L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $93, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on IEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Icahn Enterprises L.P. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for IEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for IEP in the course of the last twelve months was 29.07.

Trading performance analysis for IEP stock

Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.59. With this latest performance, IEP shares dropped by -21.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 9.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 13.64 for Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.84, while it was recorded at 48.68 for the last single week of trading, and 52.22 for the last 200 days.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.59 and a Gross Margin at +15.26. Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.24.

Return on Total Capital for IEP is now 4.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 302.88. Additionally, IEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP] managed to generate an average of -$8,932 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.

An analysis of insider ownership at Icahn Enterprises L.P. [IEP]

There are presently around $12,328 million, or 86.90% of IEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IEP stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 299,997,624, which is approximately 3.965% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 837,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.8 million in IEP stocks shares; and HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $18.05 million in IEP stock with ownership of nearly -1.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Icahn Enterprises L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. [NASDAQ:IEP] by around 12,754,909 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 480,313 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 292,226,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,461,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IEP stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 445,244 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 386,850 shares during the same period.