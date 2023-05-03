Market cap of HUB Cyber Security [Israel] Ltd. [HUBC] reaches 71.88M – now what?

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [NASDAQ: HUBC] loss -14.58% on the last trading session, reaching $0.62 price per share at the time. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 6:45 AM that HUB Security and Getronics announce a €1.3M contract with a multinational company.

The contract spans 3 years of continuous, rigorous testing and cyber assessments.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

This first joint cybersecurity platform by Getronics and HUB Security, called “GetHUB360,” allows businesses to identify, mitigate and respond to evolving cyber threats in local, cloud, and hybrid computing environments.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. represents 102.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $71.88 million with the latest information. HUBC stock price has been found in the range of $0.5299 to $0.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.51M shares, HUBC reached a trading volume of 4982183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HUB Cyber Security [Israel] Ltd. [HUBC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for HUBC stock

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [HUBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.06. With this latest performance, HUBC shares dropped by -52.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.86% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.70 for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [HUBC]. The present Moving Average recorded at 0.8273 for the last single week of trading.

HUB Cyber Security [Israel] Ltd. [HUBC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at HUB Cyber Security [Israel] Ltd. [HUBC]

There are presently around $5 million, or 22.68% of HUBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUBC stocks are: MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with ownership of 1,348,482, which is approximately -40% of the company’s market cap and around 37.83% of the total institutional ownership; IONIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,031,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.75 million in HUBC stocks shares; and ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP, currently with $0.46 million in HUBC stock with ownership of nearly -50% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [NASDAQ:HUBC] by around 159,427 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 15,390,611 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 9,266,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,283,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUBC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,194 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 11,312,356 shares during the same period.