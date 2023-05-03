Market cap of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] reaches 3.04B – now what?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [NYSE: HMY] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.87. The company report on December 15, 2022 at 3:22 AM that Copper Mountain Mining Receives FIRB Approval and Anticipates Imminent Completion of the Sale of the Eva Copper Project and the Australian Exploration Tenements.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the “Company” or “Copper Mountain”) is pleased to announce that the Foreign Investment Review Board (“FIRB”) in Australia granted approval on December 13, 2022 (the “FIRB Approval”) for the previously announced sale of Copper Mountain’s wholly-owned Eva Copper Project and its 2,100km2 exploration land package in Queensland, Australia (the “Transaction”) to Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (JSE: HAR) (NYSE: HMY) (“Harmony”). See Copper Mountain’s press release dated October 6, 2022 (“Copper Mountain Mining Announces Agreement to Sell the Eva Copper Project and the Australian Exploration Tenements for Total Consideration of up to US$230 Million”) for additional details regarding the Transaction.

The FIRB Approval was the final key condition to the closing of the Transaction. The Company expects the Transaction to be completed imminently upon the Company receiving the cash consideration for the Transaction from Harmony.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock has also gained 7.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HMY stock has inclined by 38.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 70.28% and gained 43.24% year-on date.

The market cap for HMY stock reached $3.04 billion, with 616.53 million shares outstanding and 434.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, HMY reached a trading volume of 5007372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $2.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

HMY stock trade performance evaluation

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.03. With this latest performance, HMY shares gained by 18.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.86 for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.91, while it was recorded at 4.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.34 for the last 200 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited go to 0.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $908 million, or 36.00% of HMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 58,458,520, which is approximately 1.426% of the company’s market cap and around 15.10% of the total institutional ownership; EXOR CAPITAL LLP, holding 29,744,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.85 million in HMY stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $83.98 million in HMY stock with ownership of nearly -33.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [NYSE:HMY] by around 23,031,629 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 22,257,171 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 141,198,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,487,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,685,448 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,064,027 shares during the same period.