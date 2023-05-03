Market cap of Dropbox Inc. [DBX] reaches 7.02B – now what?

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] closed the trading session at $20.03 on 05/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.77, while the highest price level was $20.49. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM that Dropbox to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the Dropbox investor relations website at http://investors.dropbox.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.50 percent and weekly performance of -4.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, DBX reached to a volume of 4570874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $26.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on DBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DBX stock trade performance evaluation

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.94. With this latest performance, DBX shares dropped by -7.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.74 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.81, while it was recorded at 20.35 for the last single week of trading, and 22.02 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.33 and a Gross Margin at +80.89. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for DBX is now 17.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.08. Additionally, DBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] managed to generate an average of $177,421 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 10.22%.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,644 million, or 82.90% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,649,959, which is approximately -2.671% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,255,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $385.69 million in DBX stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $336.76 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 3.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 29,177,168 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 23,846,722 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 178,836,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,860,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,564,438 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 9,153,172 shares during the same period.