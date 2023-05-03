Market cap of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] reaches 20.46M – now what?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ: CJJD] price surged by 32.59 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Receives Hangzhou Municipal People’s Government Quality Management Excellence Award.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (Nasdaq: CJJD) (“Jo-Jo Drugstores” or the “Company”), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced that the Company had received the Hangzhou Municipal People’s Government Quality Management Excellence Award (the “Award”), the most prestigious quality recognition established by Hangzhou Municipal People’s Government and reviewed by the Market Supervision and Administration Bureau of Hangzhou City.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Established in 2010, the Award is designed to recognize enterprises or organizations that have implemented exceptional performance management and created notable economic and social benefits in areas such as production, construction, services, and environmental protection. The Company is one of the only five companies selected for the Award, reflecting recognition of the Company’s accomplishments in promoting quality management innovation and achieving performance excellence.

A sum of 29254142 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.99M shares. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares reached a high of $1.23 and dropped to a low of $0.81 until finishing in the latest session at $1.14.

Guru’s Opinion on China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CJJD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

CJJD Stock Performance Analysis:

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.45. With this latest performance, CJJD shares dropped by -74.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CJJD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.76 for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.8302, while it was recorded at 0.8738 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0430 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. Fundamentals:

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CJJD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CJJD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. go to 30.00%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.10% of CJJD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CJJD stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 403,334, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.05% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 73,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63000.0 in CJJD stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $27000.0 in CJJD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ:CJJD] by around 45,152 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 5,317 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 471,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 522,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CJJD stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,644 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 34 shares during the same period.