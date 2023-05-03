Market Analysts see Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] gaining to $0.65. Time to buy?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] traded at a low on 05/02/23, posting a -8.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.58. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Skillz Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Results.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 results after the close of the market on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Skillz will post an earnings release discussing its first quarter results on its investor relations website at investors.skillz.com. A live overview of the quarter as well as a question and answer (Q&A) conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will begin at 4:30pm Eastern Time (ET).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4609911 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Skillz Inc. stands at 9.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.53%.

The market cap for SKLZ stock reached $241.00 million, with 416.10 million shares outstanding and 288.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.71M shares, SKLZ reached a trading volume of 4609911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]?

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $5 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2.10, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on SKLZ stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SKLZ shares from 25 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

How has SKLZ stock performed recently?

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.89 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6000, while it was recorded at 0.6050 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9477 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Insider trade positions for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]

There are presently around $86 million, or 44.30% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC with ownership of 22,909,859, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,890,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.19 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $12.46 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 18,486,744 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 9,194,849 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 122,062,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,744,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,969,566 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,888,809 shares during the same period.