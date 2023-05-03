Market Analysts see Incyte Corporation [INCY] falling to $79. Time to buy?

Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ: INCY] price plunged by -7.14 percent to reach at -$5.38. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Incyte Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Updates on Key Clinical Programs.

– Total net product revenues of $693 million in Q1’23 (+14% Y/Y).

– Jakafi® (ruxolitinib) net product revenues of $580 million (+7% Y/Y) in Q1’23; raising the bottom end of full year guidance to new range of $2.55 – $2.63 billion for FY 2023.

A sum of 4536470 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.61M shares. Incyte Corporation shares reached a high of $72.16 and dropped to a low of $68.06 until finishing in the latest session at $69.96.

The one-year INCY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.67. The average equity rating for INCY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Incyte Corporation [INCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INCY shares is $89.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Incyte Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Incyte Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on INCY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Incyte Corporation is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for INCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for INCY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

INCY Stock Performance Analysis:

Incyte Corporation [INCY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, INCY shares dropped by -3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.34 for Incyte Corporation [INCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.11, while it was recorded at 73.38 for the last single week of trading, and 75.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Incyte Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Incyte Corporation [INCY] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +92.54. Incyte Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Total Capital for INCY is now 14.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Incyte Corporation [INCY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.27. Additionally, INCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Incyte Corporation [INCY] managed to generate an average of $146,583 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Incyte Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

INCY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INCY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Incyte Corporation go to 17.00%.

Incyte Corporation [INCY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,722 million, or 98.50% of INCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INCY stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 36,154,971, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,533,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in INCY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.39 billion in INCY stock with ownership of nearly 0.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Incyte Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ:INCY] by around 12,370,850 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 16,290,799 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 181,773,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,435,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INCY stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,811,627 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,537,149 shares during the same period.