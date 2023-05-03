Market Analysts see Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gaining to $49. Time to buy?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] gained 1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $44.96 price per share at the time. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Howmet Aerospace Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

First Quarter 2023 Revenue Up 21% year over year; Strong Profit Generation.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Howmet Aerospace Inc. represents 413.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.28 billion with the latest information. HWM stock price has been found in the range of $43.74 to $45.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, HWM reached a trading volume of 4539605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $47.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 36.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for HWM stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 6.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.96 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.19, while it was recorded at 43.94 for the last single week of trading, and 38.31 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.91. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.28.

Return on Total Capital for HWM is now 13.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.77. Additionally, HWM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] managed to generate an average of $21,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 16.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

There are presently around $17,041 million, or 93.60% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,507,281, which is approximately 1.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,702,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in HWM stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $1.56 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly -4.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 31,114,559 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 31,378,190 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 316,534,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,026,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,668,479 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,635,774 shares during the same period.